Sensex, Nifty Marginally Lower In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad lower on Wednesday, with PSU banks and IT stocks pacing the declines on the back of weak Wall Street and Asian cues.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 44 points to 60,883 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 8 points at 18,124.

TCS, BPCL, Infosys, Bajaj FinServ and ONGC fell between half a percent and 1 percent in the Nifty pack, while Titan Company shares jumped 2.4 percent and Power Grid Corp added 1.4 percent.

Rail Vikas Nigam jumped more than 4 percent after it has been appointed as the project implementation agency for the UTF harbour project in Maldives.

Punjab & Sind Bank edged down slightly on fund raising reports.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.