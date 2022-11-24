Sensex, Nifty Marginally Lower In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were subdued on Friday after recent string of gains.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 85 points, or 0.1 percent, to 62,187 in early trade, after having closed at a record high the previous day. The broader NSE Nifty index was down 15 points at 18,468.

Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, Grasim, Tata Consumer Products and Hindustan Unilever all fell around 1 percent while Coal India, BPCL, Axis Bank, Larsen & Toubro and HDFC Life rose 1-2 percent.

Lupin slipped half a percent. The U.S. health regulator has issued Form-483 with eight observations for its drug product facility and API facility at Mandideep.

Veranda Learning Solutions jumped nearly 3 percent after partnering with IIM Raipur & SHRM to launch online MBA.

Fino Payments Bank fell over 1 percent. Capri Global Holdings bought an additional 6.06 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions.

SJVN dropped 1 percent despite news it has commissioned a 75 MW solar power project at Parasan Solar Park in Uttar Pradesh.

