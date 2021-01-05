Markets

Sensex, Nifty Marginally Lower In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a flat note Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of the runoff vote to elect two senators in Georgia that will determine control of the U.S. Senate.

Expectations remain high that Democrats could win both races in the Senate run-off election.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slid 33 points, or 0.1 percent, to 48,404 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was little changed at 14,197.

ONGC gained 3.2 percent after oil prices jumped about 5 percent overnight following Saudi Arabia's decision to cut oil production.

Titan Company rallied 2.4 percent after giving a business update for the third quarter.

NMDC jumped 2.2 percent after reports the company has raised fines price by Rs 200 and lumps by Rs 500 per ton.

HDFC Bank was little changed after the private sector lender reported 16 percent loan growth in the December quarter.

