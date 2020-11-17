Markets

Sensex, Nifty Marginally Lower In Early Trade

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were flat to slightly lower on Wednesday as vaccine hopes were offset by rising cases of coronavirus worldwide.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 40 points, or 0.1 percent, to 43,911 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 16 points, or 0.1 percent, at 12,858.

Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, Titan, Hindustan Unilever and BPCL dropped 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack, while SBI, JSW Steel, Power Grid Corp, Tata Motors and Adani Ports climbed 1-3 percent.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares slumped 20 percent after the government imposed moratorium on the private sector lender and the RBI proposed to merge it with local unit of a foreign bank.

Wipro shed 0.6 percent after its shareholders approved a Rs. 9,500 crore share buyback plan.

Cipla was gaining half a percent after it signed a licensing agreement with Belgium-base Multi G for distribution of their Covid-19 Rapid Antibody test kit across most emerging markets and Europe.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular