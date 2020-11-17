Sensex, Nifty Marginally Lower In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were flat to slightly lower on Wednesday as vaccine hopes were offset by rising cases of coronavirus worldwide.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 40 points, or 0.1 percent, to 43,911 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 16 points, or 0.1 percent, at 12,858.

Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, Titan, Hindustan Unilever and BPCL dropped 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack, while SBI, JSW Steel, Power Grid Corp, Tata Motors and Adani Ports climbed 1-3 percent.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares slumped 20 percent after the government imposed moratorium on the private sector lender and the RBI proposed to merge it with local unit of a foreign bank.

Wipro shed 0.6 percent after its shareholders approved a Rs. 9,500 crore share buyback plan.

Cipla was gaining half a percent after it signed a licensing agreement with Belgium-base Multi G for distribution of their Covid-19 Rapid Antibody test kit across most emerging markets and Europe.

