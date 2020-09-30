Sensex, Nifty Marginally Lower In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened flat to slightly lower on Wednesday, tracking mixed global cues as the first U.S. presidential debated kick started.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slipped 38 points, or 0.10 percent, to 37,934 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 6 points at 11,216.

Punjab National Bank declined 1.5 percent on reports the RBI has asked the state-owned lender to get ready to take over Lakshmi Vilas Bank. Shares of the latter tumbled 4.2 percent.

Indiabulls Housing Finance rallied 2.7 percent after it raised Rs. 630 crore by selling a portion of its stake in OakNorth Holding Ltd.

Bharti Airtel edged down slightly ahead of a press conference later today.

Reliance Industries rose half a percent on news that General Atlantic will invest Rs 3,675 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited.

Sumitomo Chemical lost 3.5 percent ahead of promoters' stake sale through the offer for sale route.

