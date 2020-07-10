Sensex, Nifty Marginally Lower In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a cautious note Friday, tracking weak global cues and ahead of industrial production and retail inflation data due out later in the day.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 37 points, or 0.1 percent, to 36,700 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 23 points, or 0.22 percent, at 10,790.

Tata Consultancy Services edged down slightly after it reported a 13.8 percent fall in fiscal-first quarter profit from a year earlier, missing Street estimates.

Tata Steel slid half a percent. The company said its consolidated sales fell an annual 22.8 percent to 5.28 million tons (MT) during the April-June quarter.

Tata Motors rose modestly after its JLR unit posted improved month-on-month retail sales for June.

Tata Power Company tumbled 2.2 percent and Adani Power lost about 1 percent as the Gujarat government cancelled its earlier order allowing higher tariffs to the power companies.

PNB Housing Finance declined nearly 2 percent on news it is actively looking to further sell its corporate assets.

Coal India shed 0.8 percent after it lined up Rs 10,000 crore as capital expenditure for the current financial year.

Punjab National Bank slumped 4.5 percent after it reported loans made to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation worth Rs 3689 crore as fraud.

