Sensex, Nifty Marginally Lower In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were marginally lower on Friday as U.S.-China tensions escalated and mixed data out of China cast doubt over the strength of the country's consumer spending and service sectors.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slid about 50 points to 31,074 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 10 points at 9,132.

Biocon gave up 2 percent on reporting a 42 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit.

Manappuram Finance rallied 3.5 percent after reporting a 44 percent jump in quarterly profit on robust interest income.

Aurobindo Pharma rose over 1 percent after its promoters settled an alleged insider trading case with market regulator SEBI.

Ircon International advanced 1.8 percent after it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a Russian entity for joint development of railways and infrastructure projects.

Cipla gained 0.7 percent on news it has approached the Indian Council of Medical Research for non-exclusive licenses to manufacture the indigenously developed ELISA-based antibody test kits.

Unichem Laboratories soared 5.8 percent after getting the establishment inspection report from the U.S. health regulator for its active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) facility at Roha.

Indiabulls Real Estate dropped 2.1 percent as it posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 109.78 crore in the fourth quarter of FY20.

HDFC rose about 1 percent while Ashok Leyland lost 3 percent on fund raising reports.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.