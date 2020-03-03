Sensex, Nifty Marginally Lower In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for direction on Wednesday as words of assurance from G7 countries and a surprise inter-meeting 50 basis point interest-rate cut from the Federal Reserve did little to soothe investor fears over the coronavirus's widening fallout.

Meanwhile, China's services sector had its worst month on record in February as new orders plummeted to their lowest level since the financial crisis, a business survey showed.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slid 21 points, or 0.06 percent, to 38,602 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 5 points at 11,298.

Maruti Suzuki shed 0.7 percent amid reports that it plans to launch two new cars in the entry-level segment.

State Bank of India slipped half a percent after its board approved a resolution plan for Reliance Communications.

Vedanta fell nearly 3 percent after Moody's Investors Service downgraded its corporate family rating.

NBCC advanced 1.3 percent as it received NCLT approval to acquire debt-laden Jaypee Infratech through an insolvency process.

