Sensex, Nifty Marginally Lower In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad lower on Friday as the growing death toll and economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak in China prompted investors to book some profits after a four-day rally.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 37 points, or 0.1 percent, to 41,269 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 5 points, or 0.04 percent, at 12,133.

Lupin tumbled 3.4 percent after its Q3 net loss widened.

Aurobindo Pharma jumped 4.2 percent despite reporting a marginal drop in quarterly profit.

ACC rose over 1 percent, Britannia Industries edged up 0.3 percent and NTPC advanced 2.6 percent ahead of their quarterly earnings results later today.

Hero MotoCorp rallied 2.1 percent as it reported 14.47 percent on-year rise in standalone net profit for the December quarter.

Emami Paper and Emami Realty were up around 5 percent after the Group signed a pact with the Nirma group for divesting its equity stake in Emami Cement for an enterprise value of Rs 5,500 crore.

HCC soared 4.3 percent after it announced plans to reduce debt by Rs 2,100 crore.

Tata Teleservices jumped 14 percent after the Department of Telecom approved the merger of its consumer mobile business with Bharti Airtel.

