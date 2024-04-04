News & Insights

Sensex, Nifty Marginally Lower In Early Trade

April 04, 2024

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were slightly lower on Thursday amid worries that a resilient U.S. economy may prompt the Federal Reserve to limit the scale of interest-rate cuts this year.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 93 points, or 0.1 percent, at 73,783 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 27 points, or 0.1 percent, at 22,407.

HDFC Bank rallied 2.3 percent after releasing its update for the fourth quarter ended March.

Vodafone Idea rose about half a percent ahead of a board meeting to decide on a preferential issue of shares.

KEC International soared 14 percent on bagging new orders worth Rs 816 crore across its various businesses.

Avenue Supermarts surged 4.2 percent after it estimated a 19.8 percent revenue growth in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

L&T Finance Holdings gained more than 1 percent after it recorded 33 percent growth in Q4 retail disbursements.

