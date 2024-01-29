Sensex, Nifty Marginally Lower In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were subdued on Tuesday as investors looked forward to the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision and a slew of key U.S. economic data due this week for directional cues.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 111 points, or 0.2 percent, at 71,820 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 17 points, or 0.1 percent, at 21,720.

Bajaj Finance tumbled 3.8 percent after it reported higher loan losses and provisions for the December quarter.

Group firm Bajaj FinServ dropped 1.4 percent while ITC, UltraTech and Coal India all were down around 1 percent.

Among the top gainers, Divis Laboratories, ONGC, Hindustan Unilever, Hindalco and BPCL were up 1-2 percent.

Vodafone Idea was marginally higher as it posted a net loss of Rs. 6,986 crores for the December quarter.

