Sensex, Nifty Marginally Lower In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were flat to slightly lower on Tuesday amid mixed global cues and ahead of the Q3 earnings season.

The 30-share S&P BSE Sensex slipped 25 points to 60,370 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 29 points, or 0.2 percent, at 17,975.

Metal stocks succumbed to heavy selling pressure, with Tata Steel and JSW Steel falling over 3 percent each.

On the positive side, NTPC, HDFC and HCL Technologies rose 1-2 percent Deepak Nitrite was slightly lower after LIC hiked its stake in the chemical manufacturing company.

Paytm (One 97 Communications) gained about 1 percent after it recorded over four-fold jump in loan disbursals in Q3FY 2022.

Vodafone Idea plunged 16 percent after its board approved conversion of AGR dues and spectrum interest into equity, leading to the government becoming a nearly 36 percent stakeholder in the telecom company.

Future Retail was down 0.6 percent. Amazon has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court's order on arbitration with the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.