Sensex, Nifty Marginally Lower In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a flat note Wednesday, tracking weak global cues.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slid 34 points, or 0.11 percent, to 30,602, giving up early gains. The broader NSE Nifty index was down about 5 points.

Reliance Industries soared almost 6 percent after Facebook announced a Rs 43,574 crore ($6.22 billion) investment in Mukesh Ambani-led Jio Platforms Limited.

Group companies Hathway Cable, TV18 Broadcast and Network 18 Media surged 5-11 percent.

HDFC fell 2.3 percent after reducing its retail prime lending rate on housing loans.

Vodafone Idea rallied 2.7 percent on news it has paid Rs. 1,367 crore to the government towards license fee and spectrum usage charges for the recently-concluded March quarter.

Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank and IndusInd Bank dropped 1-2 percent after raising Rs. 700 crore collectively via short-term certificate of deposits.

Den Networks jumped 5 percent after declaring its quarterly earnings results.

