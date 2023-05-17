Sensex, Nifty Marginally Lower In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were subdued on Wednesday, with a disappointing forecast from U.S. home improvement retailer Home Depot and lingering concerns over the U.S. debt ceiling impasse keeping investors nervous.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was marginally lower at 61,905 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 18 points at 18,268.

Infosys, JSW Steel, Eicher Motors, Tech Mahindra and Hindustan Unilever all fell about 1 percent while Coal India, Hero Moto Corp, Bajaj Auto and BPCL all rose over 1 percent.

LIC Housing Finance tumbled 3.5 percent on reporting a 5 percent increase in Q4 net profit.

Bharti Airtel rose 0.6 percent after the telecom major beat estimates with a 50 percent surge in Q4 net profit.

Indian Oil Corp added 1.6 percent after its quarterly profit jumped 55 percent on the back of a rise in gross refining margins.

Jindal Steel and Power fell 2.6 percent on posting a nearly 70 percent decline in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter.

