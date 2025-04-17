Sensex, Nifty Marginally Lower In Early Trade; Wipro Shares Tumble 6%

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were subdued on Thursday as investors fretted about escalating U.S.-China trade tensions and a deteriorating outlook for global trade.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was down 75 points at 76,969, recoupling some early loss. The broader NSE Nifty index dropped 40 points to 23,396.

Wipro plunged nearly 6 percent after warning about tariff related uncertainties in FY26.

"Tariffs are creating a lot of uncertainty. A large transformation project was paused by a client this quarter," its CEO said.

Infosys and Jio Financial Services were down 1-2 percent ahead of their earnings results due today.

Hero MotoCorp declined 2.3 percent as it declared a temporary halt in production from April 17 to 19 at four of its manufacturing facilities, citing short-term supply alignment.

UltraTech Cement fell more than 1 percent. The company has agreed to acquire a 26 percent stake in AMPIN C&I Power Eight, a company involved in the generation and transmission of renewable energy, for a consideration of Rs. 25 crores.

Hindustan Unilever was down about 1 percent after filing a case in the Bombay High Court against Honasa Consumer, alleging that it has disparaged its brand.

ICICI Bank rose over 1 percent after cutting the interest rate on its savings bank account by 25 basis points.

