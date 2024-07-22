Sensex, Nifty Marginally Lower In Early Trade; Wipro Shares Down Over 8%

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were slightly lower on Monday, tracking weakness in global markets.

U.S. political uncertainty weighed after U.S. President Joe Biden decided to end his re-election campaign against former President Donald Trump and offered his "full support and endorsement" for Vice-President Kamala Harris as the presidential nominee for the Democratic Party.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 26 points at 80,578 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 25 points at 24,505.

Wipro slumped 8.6 percent and Reliance Industries tumbled 3 percent after posting disappointing quarterly results.

Eicher Motor, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank fell 1-3 percent while Grasim, UltraTech Cement, BPCL, NTPC and HDFC Bank rose 1-2 percent.

