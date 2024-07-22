News & Insights

Markets

Sensex, Nifty Marginally Lower In Early Trade; Wipro Shares Down Over 8%

July 22, 2024 — 12:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were slightly lower on Monday, tracking weakness in global markets.

U.S. political uncertainty weighed after U.S. President Joe Biden decided to end his re-election campaign against former President Donald Trump and offered his "full support and endorsement" for Vice-President Kamala Harris as the presidential nominee for the Democratic Party.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 26 points at 80,578 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 25 points at 24,505.

Wipro slumped 8.6 percent and Reliance Industries tumbled 3 percent after posting disappointing quarterly results.

Eicher Motor, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank fell 1-3 percent while Grasim, UltraTech Cement, BPCL, NTPC and HDFC Bank rose 1-2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.