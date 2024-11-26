Sensex, Nifty Marginally Lower In Early Trade; PSU Stocks Outperform

(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for direction in early trade on Wednesday, tracking mixed cues from other Asian markets as uncertainty prevails over Trump's tariff plans.

Also, the latest FOMC meeting minutes indicated that U.S. monetary policy decisions were not on a "preset course and were conditional on the evolution of the economy and the implications for the economic outlook and the balance of risks."

The benchmark 30-share Sensex was down 61 points at 79,942, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 30 points at 24,164.

Among the prominent decliners, Tata Consumer Products, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Cipla and IndusInd Bank were down around 1 percent each.

PSU stocks traded higher, with BEL and Coal India both rising around 1.5 percent.

