Sensex, Nifty Marginally Lower In Early Trade; ITC Shares Down Over 3%

May 28, 2025 — 12:23 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were subdued on Wednesday amid delays in finalizing the India-U.S. trade agreement and investor anxiety around the ballooning U.S. debt levels.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 90 points, or 0.1 percent, at 81,461 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index slipped 33 points, or 0.1 percent, to 24,794.

ITC declined 3.2 percent on reports that British American Tobacco will offload 2.3 percent stake in the company through a block deal.

Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Titan Company and Nestle India all were down around 1 percent.

Bosch lost 4 percent on reporting a marginal decline in its fourth-quarter net profit.

LIC jumped 5.5 percent after reporting a 38 percent increase in Q4 net profit.

EID Parry (India) rose over 1 percent on posting 30 percent quarterly profit growth. Hindustan Copper rallied 3.4 percent as quarterly profit jumped 50 percent from last year.

HBL Engineering rose 1.5 percent on securing on order worth Rs. 101.55 crore.

