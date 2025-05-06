Sensex, Nifty Marginally Lower In Early Trade

Markets

(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for direction on Tuesday as tensions between India and Pakistan simmered and media reports suggested that India has proposed zero tariffs on steel, auto components and pharmaceuticals on a reciprocal basis up to a certain quantity of imports in its trade negotiations with the U.S.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was down 80 points at 80,715 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index dipped 30 points to 24,431.

Mahindra & Mahindra jumped 3.6 percent and Bharati Airtel was up 1.6 percent while Titan Company, Reliance Industries and Sun Pharma all fell around 1 percent.

Paras Defence & Space Technologies gained nearly 2 percent after signing a pact with Israel-based HevenDrones to explore opportunities in the defence and civil drone markets.

IRCON International rose 2 percent on bagging a work order worth Rs. 187.08 crore (excl. GST) from Kerala State IT Infrastructure.

