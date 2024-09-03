Sensex, Nifty Marginally Lower In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a tepid note Tuesday, tracking muted cues from global markets due to jitters over China's economy and ahead of the release of the U.S. jobs report later in the week that could shed additional light on the Fed's rate path.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was down 74 points, or 0.1 percent, at 82,486 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 17 points, or 0.1 percent, at 25,261.

Bajaj Finance fell 1.4 percent in the Nifty pack while ITC, Shriram Finance and Wipro were up around 1 percent each.

Infosys dropped half a percent after reports that it has issued 1,000+ offer letters to 2022 campus hires for System Engineer roles.

Matrimony.com soared 10 percent on share buyback news.

Hindustan Aeronautics climbed 2.8 percent after the union cabinet committee approved procurement of 240 aero-engines for Su-30 MKI aircraft worth Rs. 26,000 crores from the company.

Lemon Tree Hotels added 1 percent after signing a new property in Madhya Pradesh.

Emami jumped nearly 3 percent after an announcement that it aims to grow The Man Company into a Rs 500-crore brand.

Medi Assist Healthcare gained more than 2 percent after as many as 95 lakh shares or 13.5 percent of equity worth Rs. 80.5 crore changed hands at Rs. 612 per share in a block deal.

