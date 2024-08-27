Sensex, Nifty Marginally Lower In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed on Tuesday as investors kept a wary eye on the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and awaited Nvidia's earnings for more insights into whether the AI trade remains in play.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was down 18 points at 81,680 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 22 points at 24,988.

Among the prominent decliners, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Shriram Finance, JSW Steel and BPCL fell 1-2 percent.

Vedanta was little changed. According to media reports, the company has prepared a war chest of Rs 30,000 crore to pursue further deleveraging and growth.

UltraTech Cement edged up slightly after raising $500 million through a sustainability-linked loan.

One97 Communications (Paytm) rose over 2 percent after reports that it has filed a settlement application with SEBI for potential violation of norms around issuance of employee stock option.

Bondada Engineering jumped 5 percent on securing a new order worth Rs. 575.74 crore.

Medi Assist Healthcare Services soared 8.2 percent after it agreed to acquire Paramount Health Services & Insurance TPA from Fairfax Asia and the Shah family.

GPT Infraprojects climbed 3.2 percent after launching a QIP issue.

Medplus Health Services added 1.4 percent after Lavender Rose Investment sold its entire 11.35 percent stake in the company.

HCL Technologies gained 1 percent after extending its strategic partnership with Xerox.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.