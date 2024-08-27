News & Insights

Markets

Sensex, Nifty Marginally Lower In Early Trade

August 27, 2024 — 12:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed on Tuesday as investors kept a wary eye on the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and awaited Nvidia's earnings for more insights into whether the AI trade remains in play.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was down 18 points at 81,680 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 22 points at 24,988.

Among the prominent decliners, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Shriram Finance, JSW Steel and BPCL fell 1-2 percent.

Vedanta was little changed. According to media reports, the company has prepared a war chest of Rs 30,000 crore to pursue further deleveraging and growth.

UltraTech Cement edged up slightly after raising $500 million through a sustainability-linked loan.

One97 Communications (Paytm) rose over 2 percent after reports that it has filed a settlement application with SEBI for potential violation of norms around issuance of employee stock option.

Bondada Engineering jumped 5 percent on securing a new order worth Rs. 575.74 crore.

Medi Assist Healthcare Services soared 8.2 percent after it agreed to acquire Paramount Health Services & Insurance TPA from Fairfax Asia and the Shah family.

GPT Infraprojects climbed 3.2 percent after launching a QIP issue.

Medplus Health Services added 1.4 percent after Lavender Rose Investment sold its entire 11.35 percent stake in the company.

HCL Technologies gained 1 percent after extending its strategic partnership with Xerox.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.