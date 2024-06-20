Markets

Sensex, Nifty Marginally Lower In Early Trade

June 20, 2024 — 12:45 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were flat to slightly lower on Thursday, tracking weak overnight cues from Europe and a mixed trend in Asia this morning.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 63 points, or 0.1 percent, 77,273 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 10 points at 23,505.

HCL Technologies, Power Grid Corp, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma and HDFC Life were down 1-2 percent.

Bharti Airtel fell about 1 percent after raising its stake in Indus Towers. Shares of the latter were up 1 percent.

PNB Housing tumbled 4.5 percent after 5.2 percent equity changed hands in block deals Som Distilleries and Breweries lost 4.3 percent as the Madhya Pradesh government suspended its license due to concerns about child labor.

Chemplast Sanmar dropped 2 percent on fund raising reports.

On the positive side, JSW Steel, UltraTech, BPCL, Hindalco and Kotak Mahindra Bank all were up around 1 percent.

Godrej Industries rallied 2 percent after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the proposed family group re-alignment.

Avenue Supermarts (DMart) rose 1 percent after opening a new store in Tamil Nadu. Eimco Elecon (India) soared 5 percent on bagging an order worth Rs 33.11 crore from The Singareni Collieries Company.

Sapphire Foods India climbed 3.7 percent on stock split news.

