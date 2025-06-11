Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were marginally higher on Wednesday after top U.S. and Chinese officials agreed on a "framework" to move forward on trade, following two days of high-level talks in London.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 60 points at 82,451 while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 27 points to 25,132.

Reliance Industries topped the gainers listing, rising nearly 2 percent after positive reports from JPMorgan, Jefferies, and Bernstein.

Eternal and Mahindra & Mahindra both were up around 1 percent.

Quess Corp fell about 1 percent on demerger news.

Radico Khaitan fell 1.1 percent, United Spirits plunged 5.7 percent and Allied Blenders lost 2.6 percent after the Maharashtra Cabinet having approved an increase in excise duty on liquor.

Vodafone Idea rallied 2.4 percent after launching its 5G services in Bengaluru. Texmaco Rail & Engineering jumped 3 percent on bagging on order worth Rs 44 crore from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation.

Veranda Learning Solutions surged 3.6 percent after unveiling a major restructuring plan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.