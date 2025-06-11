Markets

Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Lackluster Trade

June 11, 2025 — 12:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were marginally higher on Wednesday after top U.S. and Chinese officials agreed on a "framework" to move forward on trade, following two days of high-level talks in London.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 60 points at 82,451 while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 27 points to 25,132.

Reliance Industries topped the gainers listing, rising nearly 2 percent after positive reports from JPMorgan, Jefferies, and Bernstein.

Eternal and Mahindra & Mahindra both were up around 1 percent.

Quess Corp fell about 1 percent on demerger news.

Radico Khaitan fell 1.1 percent, United Spirits plunged 5.7 percent and Allied Blenders lost 2.6 percent after the Maharashtra Cabinet having approved an increase in excise duty on liquor.

Vodafone Idea rallied 2.4 percent after launching its 5G services in Bengaluru. Texmaco Rail & Engineering jumped 3 percent on bagging on order worth Rs 44 crore from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation.

Veranda Learning Solutions surged 3.6 percent after unveiling a major restructuring plan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.