Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were modestly higher in early trade on Wednesday, after having suffered heavy losses in the previous session amid rising geopolitical tensions, growing concerns over U.S. debt and a spike in Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia.

Indian health authorities have dismissed fears of a major Covid-19 resurgence despite a fresh wave sweeping parts of Asia, particularly Singapore and Hong Kong.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was up 105 points, or 0.1 percent, at 81,291 after falling over 1 percent in the previous session. The broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 27 points, or 0.1 percent, to 24,710.

The upside was limited by an uptick in U.S. Treasury yields, with a Federal Reserve official warning that policy uncertainty will have a 'meaningful' impact on the economic outlook.

Sun Pharma rose nearly 2 percent while Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank all were up around half a percent.

On the losing side, IndusInd Bank and Eternal fell over 1 percent each.

