Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for director on Wednesday as investors watched the latest developments on the trade front and awaited key U.S. inflation data for additional clues on the Fed's rate trajectory.

Geopolitical tensions also remained in focus after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he let armed forces have "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 10 points at 80,298 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 8 points at 24,343.

Vedanta rose about half a percent and IOC added nearly 2 percent ahead of their earnings results due today.

BPCL gained 2 percent and HPCL rose 1.3 percent as oil headed for its worst-ever April on demand concerns.

CEAT jumped 2.6 percent despite reporting an 8.4 percent decline in profit for the fourth quarter.

Bajaj Finance plunged 5.3 percent and Bajaj FinServ plummeted 6 percent after announcing their quarterly results.

State Bank of India declined 1.4 percent on fund raising reports.

