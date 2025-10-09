Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher As Israel, Hamas Agree To Peace Deal

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were flat to slightly higher on Thursday, tracking mostly firm cues from global markets after Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a U.S.-brokered peace plan to pause fighting in Gaza and release hostages.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 77 points, or 0.1 percent, at 81,850 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index traded up by 21 points at 25,067.

Lupin jumped more than 3 percent after it unveiled plans to establish a new $250 million manufacturing facility in Coral Springs, Florida.

PVR Inox climbed 1.2 percent after launching India's first 'dine-in cinema' at M5 ECity Mall in Bengaluru.

GR Infraprojects surged 3.6 percent on securing a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) for a road project from the State Highways Authority of Jharkhand.

JSW Cement rose half a percent after commissioning a 1 MTPA (million tons per annum) cement grinding facility in Sambalpur, Odisha.

Tata Consultancy Services was marginally lower ahead of its Q2 earnings results. Senco Gold tumbled 3 percent after its Q2 business update.

