Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for direction in early trade on Wednesday, tracking mixed cues from global markets as investors awaited key U.S. inflation data this week that could influence the timing of the Federal Reserve's easing cycle.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 45 points at 73,141 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 15 points at 22,213.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors and Tata Consumer Products were up between 0.8 percent and 1.5 percent.

Vodafone Idea fell about 1 percent after its board approved fundraising of up to Rs 45,000 crore through equity and debt.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises was moving lower as it constituted an independent panel to probe all charges raised by SEBI.

GE T&D India jumped 5 percent on bagging new orders worth Rs 370 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India.

Patanjali Foods declined 1.4 percent. The company said in a statement that the Supreme Court's observation of "misleading advertisements" over some of the products sold by Patanjali Ayurved will not affect its business.

