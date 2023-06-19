Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were a tad higher on Monday despite muted global cues.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 76 points, or 0.1 percent, at 63,461 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 16 points at 18,842.

Among the top gainers, Sun Pharma, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, Titan Company and Bajaj FinServ rallied 1-2 percent.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises edged up slightly. The company has written to capital market regulator SEBI saying its 'continuous and repetitive' investigations can potentially impact its merger with Sony.

Tata Steel rose about half a percent on reports it is planning a consolidated capital expenditure of Rs 16,000 crore.

Shriram Properties jumped 3 percent on news it will invest around Rs 750 crore in FY24 to construct new residential projects.

NMDC was moving higher on reports the government may invite financial bids for privatizing the company after commissioning of the blast furnace in Chhattisgarh.

Natco Pharma gained 1 percent on receiving approval from the U.S. health regulator for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Tipiracil Hydrochloride and Trifluridine Tablets (generic for Lonsurf).

Kalpataru Projects added half a percent on fund raising reports.

Skipper soared nearly 13 percent on bagging new orders worth Rs 1,135 crore from PowerGrid Corporation of India.

