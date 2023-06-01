Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed in early trade on Thursday despite encouraging Q4 GDP data and easing U.S. debt worries.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 57 points, or 0.1 percent, at 62,679 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 20 points, or 0.1 percent, at 18,554.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise topped the gainers list to rise nearly 4 percent while Hindalco, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints and Divis Laboratories were up 1-2 percent.

Coal India slumped 4.3 percent after the government decided to sell up to 3 percent stake in the company via an offer for sale.

Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Airtel both fell around 3 percent.

Vedanta rose half a percent after it has further repaid $400 million of loans, cutting gross debt to $6.4 billion.

Laurus Labs rallied 2.3 percent. The company has signed definitive agreements to acquire additional stake of 7.24 percent in Immunoadoptive Cell Therapy for Rs 80 crore.

MOIL climbed 2.2 percent after raising prices for some of manganese ore grades.

HDFC Life Insurance Company was little changed after promoter entity Abrdn sold its entire 1.66 percent stake in the company.

