Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Early Trade; Metal Stocks Underperform

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Tuesday, tracking firm cues from global markets and ahead of Q3FY23 GDP data to be released later in the day.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 60 points, or 0.1 percent, at 59,349 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 5 points at 17,397.

Adani Enterprises rallied 2.6 percent after recent string of losses.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises jumped nearly 8 percent after the NSE withdrew its decision to drop the company's shares from F&O segment.

Automakers and IT stocks traded higher, with Tech Mahindra, TCS, Bajaj Auto and Mahindra & Mahindra climbing 1-2 percent.

Metal stocks led losses, with Coal India and Hindalco falling around 2 percent each. Drug makers such as Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Cipla were down over 1 percent.

Wipro gained half a percent after forming four new global divisions.

Vodafone Idea rose about 1 percent after its board allotted 12,000 unsecured, unrated and unlisted optionally convertible debentures to ATC Telecom Infrastructure.

Bharti Airtel edged down slightly despite news it has crossed the 10 million unique 5G user mark on its network.

Satin Creditcare Network advanced 0.6 percent on fund raising reports.

