Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Early Trade; Metal Stocks Trade Weak

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened slightly higher on Monday, mirroring positive cues from global markets.

The upside was capped by rising oil prices and caution ahead of more corporate earnings this week.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 72 points, or 0.1 percent, to 60,332 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was marginally lower at 17,955.

Wipro advanced 1.5 percent despite reporting a mixed set of results.

L&T Finance Holdings jumped 4.3 percent on reporting a 39 percent jump in quarterly profit.

REC rose over 1 percent. The company has signed non-binding MoUs worth Rs 1 lakh crore with the Uttar Pradesh government to extend financial assistance during the UP Global Investors Summit.

HDFC Bank gained half a percent as it reported a 19 percent rise in quarterly profit due to a drop in its provisions.

SBI rose half a percent after hiking home-loan interest rates.

Metal stocks traded weak, with Tata Steel and JSW Steel losing 1-2 percent.

D-Mart tumbled 3.6 percent on reporting a 6.6 percent rise in Q3 profit.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories was little changed after it acquired the trademark rights of the breast cancer drug PRIMCYV from Pfizer Products India Pvt Ltd.

Lupin edged down slightly on receiving two observations from the U.S. FDA for its facility in Somerset, USA.

