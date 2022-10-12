Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Early Trade; Metal Stocks Subdued

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Wednesday after three days of losses.

Investors await retail inflation data later in the day, with the CPI expected to hit a five-month high of 7.30 percent in September due to surging food prices.

Global cues remain sluggish after the IMF warned of slowing growth and the Bank of England ruled out extending its emergency intervention in Britain's bond market into next week.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 145 points, or 0.3 percent, to 57,292 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 20 points, or 0.1 percent, at 17,003.

Axis Bank, BPCL, Bajaj FinServ, Power Grid Corp and HCL Technologies rose 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack, while metal stocks such as Hindalco, JSW Steel and Tata Steel were down between half a percent and 1 percent on global growth concerns.

Adani Green Energy rose over 1 percent after it incorporated two renewable energy subsidiaries.

Wipro gained 0.7 percent and HCL Technologies jumped more than 2 percent ahead of their earnings results due later in the day.

