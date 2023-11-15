News & Insights

Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Early Trade; Bajaj Finance Shares Slip Over 2%

November 15, 2023

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were marginally higher on Thursday after a sharp rally in the previous session on hopes that the Fed may be done hiking interest rates.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 50 points, or 0.1 percent, at 55,726 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 13 points at 19,688.

TCS, Hero MotoCorp, ONGC, BPCL and NTPC rose 1-2 percent while Bajaj Finance fell 2.2 percent after the RBI asked the company to stop disbursing loans through two of its lending products.

Hindalco, JSW Steel and Adani Enterprises all were down around 1 percent.

Dabur India gained 1 percent after two of its overseas subsidiaries have been dismissed from a lawsuit in the United States.

