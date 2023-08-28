Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a steady note Monday, mirroring firm global cues as investors factored in Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 25 points at 64,912 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 17 points at 19,283.

Vedanta rallied 2.4 percent after winning an arbitration against the government in a Rs. 9,500 crore case.

DLF jumped nearly 2 percent on news it would launch two luxury housing projects worth Rs. 15,000 crore in Gurugram.

Coffee Day Enterprises soared 4.3 percent after it won temporary relief against bankruptcy proceedings initiated by IndusInd Bank.

Bharat Electronics climbed 2.1 percent after an announcement that it secured new defense and non-defense orders worth Rs 3,289 crore during July and August 2023.

Larsen &Toubro rose about 1 percent after setting September 12 as the record data for a share buyback.

Reliance Industries edged up slightly ahead of its AGM today.

