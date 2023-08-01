Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad higher on Tuesday as investors reacted to firm global cues and positive core sector output data.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 82 points, or 0.1 percent, at 66,609 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 20 points, or 0.1 percent, at 19,774. Maruti Suzuki India fell about 1 percent on news it would acquire the Gujarat-based production facility of its parent.

Bandhan Bank rallied 2.2 percent after France's Societe Generale bought shares of the private lender Bandhan Bank for Rs 382 crore through open market transactions.

UPL dropped 1.7 percent after its quarterly profit plunged 81 percent year-on-year.

Adani Energy Solutions, formerly Adani Transmission, edged up slightly on reporting an 8 percent rise in its consolidated net profit in the June quarter.

Power Grid Corp tumbled 3.7 percent after it proposed raising funds of up to Rs 12,000 crore in FY 2025 from the domestic market.

GAIL gained about 1 percent despite posting weaker-than-expected Q1 results.

Tata Power advanced 1.5 percent after launching the EZ Charge card, an advanced radio-frequency identification card (RFID) for electric vehicle owners.

Bajaj Hindustan added 1.6 percent despite widening its Q1 net loss.

Petronet LNG rose about half a percent on reporting 13 percent year-on-year growth in Q1 net profit.

