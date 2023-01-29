Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were marginally higher on Monday after last week's brutal sell-off. A cautious undertone prevailed ahead of the crucial Union Budget on Feb. 1 and a slew of central bank policy meetings due this week.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 58 points, or 0.10 percent, at 59,388 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 20 points, or 0.1 percent, at 17,625.

Bharti Airtel fell 1.3 percent after the release of TRAI subscriber data for November.

Adani Enterprises jumped almost 9 percent and Adani Ports surged 6.3 percent after the Adani Group issued a detailed rebuttal to the allegations of "stock manipulation and accounting malpractices" levelled by short seller Hindenburg Research.

Vedanta gained about 1 percent after it reported flat revenue growth year-on-year in Q3.

Bajaj Finance rallied 3.4 percent on reporting a 24 percent year-on-year increase in its Q3 net interest income.

Bajaj FinServ climbed 2 percent and Tech Mahindra added half a percent ahead of their earnings results due today.

