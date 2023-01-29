Markets

Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Early Trade

January 29, 2023 — 11:21 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were marginally higher on Monday after last week's brutal sell-off. A cautious undertone prevailed ahead of the crucial Union Budget on Feb. 1 and a slew of central bank policy meetings due this week.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 58 points, or 0.10 percent, at 59,388 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 20 points, or 0.1 percent, at 17,625.

Bharti Airtel fell 1.3 percent after the release of TRAI subscriber data for November.

Adani Enterprises jumped almost 9 percent and Adani Ports surged 6.3 percent after the Adani Group issued a detailed rebuttal to the allegations of "stock manipulation and accounting malpractices" levelled by short seller Hindenburg Research.

Vedanta gained about 1 percent after it reported flat revenue growth year-on-year in Q3.

Bajaj Finance rallied 3.4 percent on reporting a 24 percent year-on-year increase in its Q3 net interest income.

Bajaj FinServ climbed 2 percent and Tech Mahindra added half a percent ahead of their earnings results due today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.