Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were flat to slightly higher on Wednesday as investors monitored U.S. election results and looked ahead to Thursday's report on U.S. consumer price inflation, which might suggest the path for interest rates ahead.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex inched up 46 points to 61,231 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 15 points at 18,218.

The rupee opened 55 paise higher at 81.36 per dollar against Monday's close of 81.91.

PTC India jumped 5 percent. The company said it has received an overwhelming response from clean energy players to supply 3,500 MW of renewable power against the 1,000 MW the company had sought.

MRF plunged 6 percent after its quarterly profit missed Street estimates.

Coal India climbed more than 4 percent after its Q2 consolidated net profit more than doubled.

One97 Communications gained 1 percent despite widening its quarterly net loss. Tata Motors was marginally higher ahead of its earnings release.

Hindalco tumbled 4.5 percent after its arm Novelis reported a 23 percent fall in net income for the September quarter.

Ceat lost about 3 percent on reporting an 86 percent decline in Q2 net profit on higher expenses.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.