Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were a tad higher on Wednesday, tracking mixed global cues and a decline in oil prices.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 55 points, or 0.10 percent, to 54,420 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 16 points, or 0.10 percent, at 16,256.

UPL, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Life and Coal India climbed 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack, while Shree Cement, Larsen & Toubro, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Asian Paints gave up 1-2 percent.

Vodafone Idea rallied 2.4 percent after narrowing its quarterly loss.

Cipla fell over 1 percent on reporting a 12 percent decline in Q4 profit.

Welspun India plunged 5 percent on posting sluggish quarterly results.

Adani Ports advanced 1.3 percent and PNB added half a percent before declaring their earnings results.

Asian Paints dropped almost 2 percent as it reported a marginal decline in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarterly ended March.

Wipro was little changed after extending its strategic agreement with Credit Agricole CIB.

Torrent Power jumped 3.6 percent despite posting a Q4 loss.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.