Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were flat to slightly higher on Wednesday as Treasury yields eased amid Federal Reserve insistence that stimulus will continue despite rising inflationary pressures.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 56 points, or 0.1 percent, to 50,693 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 9 points, or 0.1 percent at 15,218.

Berger Paints, BPCL and Pfizer were seeing modest gains ahead of their earnings results due today.

Godawari Power and Ispat jumped nearly 7 percent as it posted a multifold jump in its March quarter consolidated net profit.

Vardhman Textiles gained half a percent. The company reported 22 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated revenues for the March quarter.

Zuari Agro Chemicals rallied 2 percent. The company said it has incurred a loss of Rs 2.5 crore due to the damages caused by Cyclone Tauktae to its fertilizers plant in Goa.

HDFC rose half a percent after it sold further shares of Reliance Infrastructure worth over Rs 43 crore.

Hindustan Petroleum shares held steady. The company said a fire broke out at its plant in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

