Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a flat note Thursday as investors react to downbeat U.S. economic data released overnight and the latest monetary policy announcements from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

After keeping its key interest rate near zero, the Fed vowed to keep funneling cash into financial markets until the U.S. economic recovery is secured.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 20 points to 46,686 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 14 points, or 0.1 percent, at 13,696.

Jubilant FoodWorks rallied 2.3 percent after foraying into biryani business.

Hero MotoCorp edged up slightly on news it will raise two-wheeler prices with effect from January.

Balrampur Chini Mills and Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar both jumped about 3 percent after the Union Cabinet cleared the export subsidy for sugar exports for the marketing year 2020-2021.

Bharti Airtel was little changed and Vodafone Idea shares dropped half a percent after the government approved the telecom spectrum auction to be held in March.

IndusInd Bank advanced 1.5 percent after market regulator SEBI granted one-month extension for its promoters to infuse residual capital in lieu of conversion of warrants, issued to them last year.

