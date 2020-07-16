Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were marginally higher on Thursday as investors reacted to the latest corporate earnings and data showing that India recorded a trade surplus in June for the first time in more than 18 years.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 62 points to 36,114 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 2 points at 10,620.

Reliance Industries fell over 1 percent to extend losses from the previous session. The company has sealed a mega Rs 33,737 crore ($4.5 billion) deal with Google for a minority stake in Jio Platforms.

Maruti Suzuki shed 0.7 percent, a day after announcing voluntary recall of 1,34,885 vehicles comprising WagonR and Baleno to replace a possible faulty fuel pump.

Bank of Baroda lost 1.3 percent after raising Rs 764 crore through additional tier-1 bonds.

IDBI Bank tumbled 3.4 percent after it announced plans to raise up to Rs 11,000 crore equity capital through various modes.

Infosys jumped 10 percent after it beat forecasts to report a smaller-than-expected 2 percent decline in June quarter profit, and surprised markets by giving full-year constant currency revenue growth guidance.

L&T Technology Services and Aditya Birla Money rose over 3 percent ahead of their quarterly earnings later in the day.

Titan Company shares declined 2 percent. The company said it is expecting its businesses to be hit very substantially in the current financial year due to the lockdown necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Titagarg Wagons advanced 1.7 percent after it announced acquisition of 50 percent stake of its French joint venture partner Matiere SAS in Matiere Titagarh Bridges Private Ltd.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.