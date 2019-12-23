Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were marginally higher in early trade on Tuesday after the RBI conducted its first simultaneous 'buy and sell' open market operations (OMOs) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) called for 'urgent action' to reverse the economic slowdown of the Indian economy.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose by 25 points, or 0.06 percent, to 41,668, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 16 points, or 0.13 percent, at 12,278.

Market heavyweight Reliance Industries edged down slightly after ONGC physically took over the PMT fields from Reliance Industries (RIL) and Shell. ONGC shares rose half a percent.

Jet Airways jumped 5 percent on reports its lenders have sought fresh bids for the grounded airline.

InterGlobe Aviation was little changed after budget carrier IndiGo announced a flash sale under the name of 'The big fat IndiGo sale'.

Prestige Estates edged up slightly. Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte is increasing its stake in the company.

Mahindra & Mahindra gained 1.2 percent after announcing top management succession plans.

