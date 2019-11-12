Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fluctuated in a narrow range on Wednesday as investors digested weak industrial output data and kept an eye on the latest developments in U.S.-China trade discussions.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 74 points, or 0.18 percent, to 40,419 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 22 points, or 0.19 percent, at 11,935.

Vodafone India lost 2.5 percent after Vodafone said its future in India could be in doubt unless the government stopped hitting operators with higher taxes and charges.

Yes Bank rallied 2 percent after reports that Sunil Munjal and Hemendra Kothari are in talks to buy stakes of 5-10 percent each in the cash-starved private lender.

Bharti Airtel dropped 1 percent after it submitted bids for Rcom spectrum.

Godrej Industries jumped nearly 5 percent on reporting a 95 percent jump in quarterly net profit.

Infosys declined 1.4 percent after it received a second whistleblower complaint accusing chief executive Salil Parekh of misdemeanours.

Aurobindo Pharma soared almost 4 percent on reporting a 4.6 percent rise in Q2 net profit.

Bayer CropScience advanced 1.8 percent as it reported a marginal increase in consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September.

UltraTech Cement rose half a percent. The company said it would sell its entire stake in Bangladesh-based Emirates Cement Bangladesh Ltd (ECBL) and Emirates Power Company to Germany's HeidelbergCement for an enterprise value of $29.5 million.

Lupin rallied 2.2 percent after selling its entire stake in its Japanese subsidiary Kyowa.

Britannia Industries added 4.4 percent after its quarterly profit surpassed Street estimates.

ABB India rose 0.7 percent and BHEL gained half a percent ahead of their quarterly results due today.

