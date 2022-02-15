Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday on the back of positive global cues amid signs of a de-escalation in Russia-Ukraine tensions.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 37 points, or 0.1 percent, to 58,180 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 22 points, or 0.1 percent, at 17,374.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports, BPCL, IOC and HDFC Life jumped 2-3 percent, while Tata Steel and Larsen & Toubro fell over 1 percent each.

Tech Mahindra edged up slightly on news it would acquire 80 percent equity shares in Geomatic.ai for a consideration of A$6m.

Burger King India climbed 1.1 percent after closing a qualified institutional placement issue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.