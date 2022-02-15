Markets

Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Early Trade

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday on the back of positive global cues amid signs of a de-escalation in Russia-Ukraine tensions.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 37 points, or 0.1 percent, to 58,180 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 22 points, or 0.1 percent, at 17,374.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports, BPCL, IOC and HDFC Life jumped 2-3 percent, while Tata Steel and Larsen & Toubro fell over 1 percent each.

Tech Mahindra edged up slightly on news it would acquire 80 percent equity shares in Geomatic.ai for a consideration of A$6m.

Burger King India climbed 1.1 percent after closing a qualified institutional placement issue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular