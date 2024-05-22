Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Early Trade

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were marginally higher on Wednesday despite mixed global cues.

A cautious undertone prevailed ahead of the release of the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting and Nvidia's earnings release.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 94 points, or 0.1 percent, at 74,047 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 16 points, or 0.1 percent, at 22,545.

JK Tyre & Industries soared 7.3 percent on reporting a 56 percent rise in Q4 net profit.

Vedanta rallied 2.2 percent after lifting a suspension order on mining operations at its iron ore plant at Chitradurga in Karnataka.

IREDA jumped 3 percent on news it is considering a follow-on public offering in the second half of this fiscal.

IRCON edged up slightly despite reporting a marginal 3.8 percent decline in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter.

BHEL tumbled 3.5 percent on reporting a 25 percent fall in Q4 net profit.

GSFC lost 6.4 percent after quarterly net profit slumped 89 percent.

