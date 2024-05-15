Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were marginally higher on Wednesday as investors reacted to data showing an unexpected increase in U.S. producer prices and waited for the release of U.S. CPI report later in the day for clues on the Federal Reserve's next steps.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 64 points, or 0.1 percent, to 73,169 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 33 points, or 0.2 percent, at 22,251. Cipla rallied 3.5 percent after a series of block deals.

Siemens soared 7.4 percent on news it will demerge and list its energy business. Power Finance Corporation climbed 2 percent and LIC Housing Finance rose half a percent ahead of their earnings results due today.

Bharti Airtel rose 1.2 percent despite reporting a 31 percent fall in Q4 net profit. Shree Cement was marginally lower despite reporting a 28 percent rise in quarterly net profit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.