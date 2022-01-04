Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed on Wednesday amid mixed global cues and signs of rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex edged up 42 points, or 0.1 percent, to 59,898 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 15 points at 17,821.

Bajaj FinServ, JSW Steel, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finance and IOC climbed 1-2 percent while IT stocks such as Wipro, Infosys, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra were down 1-2 percent.

Future Retail tumbled 3.6 percent. The Delhi High Court has dismissed the company's plea to declare arbitration proceedings with its warring partner Amazon as illegal.

Hindustan Unilever was marginally higher after reports that a standoff with distributors over pricing parity has been resolved for now.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories was little changed. The pharma major announced that it would launch Molflu (Molnupiravir) at ? 35 per capsule to treat Covid-19 in the country.

Bharti Airtel was slightly lower after announcing it has withdrawn a scheme for a new corporate structure.

GAIL India gained about 1 percent. The company said it has completed the acquisition of bankrupt Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services' 26 percent stake in ONGC Tripura Power Company.

