Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed in cautious trade on Wednesday after recent strong gains.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex edged up 113 points, or 0.2 percent, to 58,011 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 30 points, or 0.2 percent, at 17,263.

Cipla, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank climbed 1-2 percent while PSU stocks such as Power Grid Corp, Coal India and NTPC were down between half a percent and 1 percent.

Reliance Industries rose half a percent after Chairman Mukesh Ambani hinted at a leadership transition.

InterGlobe Aviation was moving lower after Indigo announced a five-day special domestic sale.

HFCL gained 0.6 percent, a day after it become the 'Trusted Source' for all Indian telecom service providers (TSPs) for sourcing their active network products and infrastructure.

Mahindra & Mahindra was little changed. A subsidiary of the company is selling its entire stake in Mahindra Tsubaki for Rs 58.9 crore.

Manappuram Finance rose 0.8 percent on fund raising reports.

