Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed on Friday, tracking mixed cues from global markets as traders evaluate risks from the Omicron virus strain and the Fed's sudden shift toward an early end to tapering.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 40 points, or 0.1 percent, to 58,501 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 14 points, or 0.1 percent, at 17,416.

Larsen & Toubro climbed 2.7 percent after it signed an agreement with leading renewable energy company ReNew Power to tap the $60 billion emerging green hydrogen market in India.

ONGC advanced 1.2 percent after it signed a pact with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to scale up its clean energy projects.

Bharat Dynamics rallied 2 percent on winning a contract worth Rs 471.41 crore from the Indian Army.

Canara Bank added 1.4 percent on fund raising reports.

Tata Power Company edged up slightly as it received shareholder approval to keep Tata Power Solar Systems as an independent entity, contrary to its earlier plan to merge it with itself.

Maruti Suzuki India fell about 1 percent on the price hike buzz.

Reliance Capital plunged 5 percent after the RBI referred the company to the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal.

