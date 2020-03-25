Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Choppy Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were marginally higher in choppy trade on Wednesday after the government declared a 21-day pan-India lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up by 34 points to 26,708, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 7 points at 7,808.

Grasim, Cipla, Tech Mahindra and Nestle India climbed 3-4 percent in the Nifty pack, while Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, ITC and IndusInd Bank fell 4-6 percent.

Future Retail lost 5 percent, a day after the company said that certain lenders who held NCDs through IDBI Trusteeship Services Ltd have invoked promoter pledged shares.

Future Enterprises declined 4.7 percent, Future Lifestyle Fashions shed 2.8 percent and Future Supply Chain Solutions gave up 5 percent.

Infosys dropped 2 percent after rising sharply the previous day on news the U.S. market regulator has concluded its whistleblower investigation.

Vedanta advanced 1.8 percent as Moody's changed the ratings outlook for the company.

Reliance Industries soared 7 percent after reports that Facebook is keen on buying a 10 percent stake in Reliance Jio.

Yes Bank plunged 9 percent despite ratings agency ICRA upgrading the rating for the bank's debt instruments.

